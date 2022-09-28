Cornwall councillor shortlisted for award
NOW in it’s 13th year, the LGIU and CCLA have today announced the 2022 Cllr Awards shortlist, with one Cornwall Councillor in the running for a top award.
Cllr Oliver Monk, Cornwall Councillor for Newquay Trenance, has been shortlisted for the ‘Resilience and Recovery‘ award.
The Cllr Awards are the only national ceremony to celebrate the vital contributions of councillors. As councils continue to respond to the pandemic, help residents through the cost of living crisis, support refugees, deliver aid in response to the war in Ukraine and help communities to come together to mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, these Awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors do locally. Their work, all too often goes unrecognised.
Competition was extremely tight again this year, with nearly 400 nominations received across five categories that celebrate the varied work of councillors. The categories up for grabs this year are: Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Resilience and Recovery and Young Councillor of the Year awards. The full shortlist is included below.
A panel of judges composed of senior councillors and leading stakeholders from across the sector will select the winners who will be revealed at the Cllr Awards ceremony taking place on Thursday, 20th October (from 7:00pm-9:00pm) at the Roman Baths and Guildhall with Bath & North East Somerset Council as this year’s hosts. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on YouTube. Sign up to watch the ceremony live or request an invitation to attend the ceremony in-person.
This year’s awards are only made possible thanks to the generous support of founding partners CCLA.
Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive, LGIU said: “In a year like no other, councillors up and down the country have once again been working tirelessly to address the needs of their residents and bring much needed leadership to communities that are struggling day in and day out.
“The 2022 Cllr Awards shortlist is a reflection of the dedication and resilience shown by councillors during some of the most turbulent and worrying years in recent history.
“From supporting communities through flooding emergencies and fires to welcoming refugees from Ukraine into our local communities, these councillors are some of the most committed elected representatives across England and Wales. We are incredibly proud to showcase their stories in this year’s shortlist.
“Congratulations to all of the shortlisted councillors.”
The winners will be unveiled on October 20.
