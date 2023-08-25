Cornwall Council has announced an additional £9.1-million worth of investment into maintaining and repairing Cornwall’s roads.
Each year, Cornwall Council invest around £40-million in maintaining and improving roads across the county, the equivalent of around 7,250km of busy A-roads and narrow rural routes. However, this further £9.1 million of capital funding means that an additional 78km of roads will be programmed in for resurfacing – equivalent to the distance between Camborne and Liskeard.
The council has also received specific funding of £5 million from the Department for Transport, who recognise that this is a national issue, to deal with potholes. The money will be used to repair potholes and to fund wider surface treatment.
Connor Donnithorne, cabinet member responsible for the funding uplift, said: “I am delighted that as my final act as transport portfolio holder I am able to announce £9.1 million extra capital investment for roads, potholes and pavements. This is a significant investment into a Cornish highways network that will see better quality roads and improved connectivity for residents, visitors, and businesses. This is in addition to the extra £5 million of government funding to fix more potholes than ever before and £23.5 million to make bus fares cheaper for local people.”
Richard Pears, new portfolio holder for transport said “The road network is vital for our residents in keeping communities connected, as well as for the wider economy of Cornwall. Very wet weather over the winter has contributed to increased wear and tear on Cornwall’s roads.
“We repaired 23,665 potholes last year and we all recognise that prevention is better than cure and that the most effective way to deal with potholes is to prevent them from happening in the first place.
“This uplift of £9.1 million of capital funding means that we can invest in resurfacing programmes, like the scheme which has just started in Callington that is being carried out overnight to reduce inconvenience to residents and road users.
“Resources will also be prioritised to deal with an increase in potholes that have formed on our roads due to the poor weather over the winter which plays a big part in their formation.”