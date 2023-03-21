Cornwall Council owned property developers Treveth Developments have applied for planning permission to build eight industrial units on brownfield land at Normandy Way, on the outskirts of the town centre.
The new industrial units would be built on land which was formerly occupied by a derelict industrial unit which was demolished several years ago.
Each of the units would feature a minimum of two parking spaces each and a delivery vehicle space. In total, the planning application states there will be spaces for 22 cars, eight light goods vehicles and 16 cycle spaces.
In its design and access statement submitted to Cornwall Council, Treveth says that the development would meet established, current marketplace requirements for quality light industrial, distribution and warehousing buildings from which to trade.
In the planning application, Treveth also responded a response to the temporary pause on development in the River Camel Special Area of Conservation, in response to the increases in harmful phosphate levels reported in the River Camel, adding that the intention of the new units is to provide newer, modern space for existing businesses in the area.
It says that this new development would not affect this and indeed would help mitigate the issue, saying: “With reference to the noted increases to harmful phosphate levels in the Camel SAC, it is the aim of Treveth to mitigate any impact to current wastewater levels by relocating existing local tenants on the estate out of older less efficient buildings and to provide local employment opportunities within newer, more sustainable workplaces. This development will not be aimed at attracting new tenants from outside the Camel SAC catchment.”
The full planning application can be viewed on the Cornwall Council planning website under application number PA23/00972.