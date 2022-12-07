Cornwall Council look for feedback regarding new service hub in Liskeard ahead of planning application.
Do you use our services in Liskeard? Cornwall Council are looking to create a service hub in the town, due to be completed at the end of 2024, and Cornwall Council are looking for your feedback on their upcoming planning application.
To enable the public to share their views on the proposals, Cornwall Council will be holding a public consultation on Thursday, December 15, 2022 between 9am and noon in the Emily Hobhouse Room at Liskeard Public Hall, PL14 6BW.
Cornwall Council explain: “A service hub is a space where you can access multiple services, including space for the Registration service, Children and Family service, Adult Education classes, and others.
“It provides a vital tool for local residents, who can access the essential services provided by Cornwall Council in one place. It simplifies the process for them, while ensuring that services can work together in an efficient and effective way.”
Councillor David Harris, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Property, said: “We really want to create welcoming, friendly spaces at the heart of your community where you can access the services you need, when you need them.
“It is an important vital part of our mission to make Cornwall a place where you can start well, live well and age well.
“We also want to know what our residents feel, and to do that we need your feedback, so I urge you to have your say over these exciting proposals which will benefit the local community.”
This proposal forms part of Cornwall Council’s Operational Estate Transformation programme, which is focused on creating a more carbon neutral estate, with multi-use spaces, within communities and reducing ongoing costs for buildings going forward.