CORNWALL Council has issued a stern reminder to members of the public that it has a zero tolerance approach to violence and aggression towards its staff.
It comes after incidents aimed towards its staff at Cornwall’s household waste and recycling centres, some of which recently introduced a booking system.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “Cornwall Council is reminding members of the public that any form of aggression or violence against its staff or contractors will not be tolerated.
“The warning comes following incidents at Cornwall’s household waste and recycling centres (HWRCs) which have resulted in some members of the public being banned from all sites.
“Due to ongoing police investigations, the council is unable to comment on the specific incidents.”
Carol Mould, portfolio holder for Neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “Unfortunately, there have been multiple incidents at our household recycling centres of totally inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour from members of the public.
“We will not tolerate any abuse, aggression or violence towards our staff or our contractors and where people do behave in this way, we will not hesitate to ban them from the sites.
“Where incidents do occur, footage from CCTV, ANPR (automatic number-plate recognition) cameras and body-worn cameras from staff will be passed onto the police.”