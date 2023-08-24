“If I didn’t feel that we had to look at parking charges I wouldn’t have done it and I’m sure my predecessor wouldn’t have done it. Every council is having to look at how they are raising income and how they’re spending it. People think car parks are used as cash cows – it’s simply untrue. We are tied by legislation that the income from our car parks has to be used for traffic management, so we had to look at rationalising it and making it simpler.”