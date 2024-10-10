IT will be free to park in all Cornwall Council car parks and to travel on the Truro Park and Ride for three dates in December, including Small Business Saturday.
All Council pay and display and pay on exit car parks, as well as the park and ride, will be free on two Saturdays namely December 7 and 14, plus Monday, December 23.
The council is supporting Small Business Saturday, a national initiative now in its 11th year, highlighting small business success and encouraging consumers to 'shop local' and support small businesses in their communities.
Martin Worth, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for customers, said: “Small Business Saturday is a reminder to us all about the importance of supporting the high street and local businesses.
“If you’re not able to make it to your local high street this Small Business Saturday, this year we’re offering two additional free parking dates in the run up to Christmas.
“You might take up the offer of parking for free in one of our car parks, but if you want to leave the car at home, our bus network continues to offer great value with single journeys costing just £2.
“If you’re planning to visit Truro on December 7, 14 or 23, our Park and Ride will be free with buses running regularly. With more than 2,500 parking spaces split between the Tregurra and Langarth bases, you can be reassured of finding a space!”
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council added: “All Cornwall Council car parks are clearly branded, and there will be posters about the parking offer at charging points on the days.
“If the car park is one of the ‘pay on exit’ car parks, you should take a ticket from the entrance barrier as usual. When leaving the car park, please insert your ticket into the machine by the exit barrier. If you have only parked on the free parking day, the barrier will open to allow you to exit. If you have stayed for longer than the free parking day, any additional parking fee will need to be paid for before you drive up to the exit barrier.”