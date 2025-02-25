A DEDICATED Progressive Pathways student at Cornwall College in St Austell has made his own impressive mark in the literary world by authoring three books.
Despite facing challenges along his academic journey, Joshua Holten’s passion for storytelling and perseverance have helped propel him to achieve what many only dream of.
His books - Twisted Valley, Twisted Valley 2: The Mystery of the Whisper Witches and Mother on an Empire, are each a reflection of his creativity and determination. Not only do they showcase his undoubted talent, but they have also helped to inspire others to pursue their own ambitions.
“I used to write books as a child and focused on my love of nature,” said Joshua. “Later, I started to develop a new passion for more magical and mystical ideas, which is where the idea of my first published book, Twisted Valley, came from.”
Following the success of Twisted Valley, Joshua continued his storytelling, developing even more intricate fantasy worlds.
“My second and third books allowed me to push my imagination even further. I love writing stories that transport people into other worlds, full of magic, mystery and adventure,” he said.
Overcoming early life challenges, Joshua found a stable and supportive home with Diane Hollies, a Shared Lives carer in Cornwall. Calling her his ‘Super Gran’ - he dedicated his first book to Diane, acknowledging her unwavering support and the profound impact she has had on his life.
“She helps me with concentration and life skills like cooking or using different things around the house,” explained Joshua. “She also provides me with a great support system, which is amazing.”
To support his growing success, Cornwall College has provided opportunities for Joshua to promote his books on campus, including book signings where staff and fellow students can meet him and purchase signed copies.
Joshua’s books are all available through both Waterstones and Amazon.