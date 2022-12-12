In a major boost for learners across Cornwall and beyond, Cornwall College now has University Centre status, following a successful bid to the Department for Education.
As part of The Cornwall College Group (TCCG), university level courses have been delivered successfully for many years across its campuses in St Mellion, Stoke Climsland, Camborne, Newquay, Falmouth, St Austell, Eden and Bicton College in Devon.
The group was awarded Foundation Degree Awarding Powers in 2018, meaning it is able to respond to need and create meaningful foundation degrees, working in conjunction with local and regional employers.
Principal and chief executive of TCCG, John Evans, said everyone is excited about what the new University Centre status means for learners.
“Anyone who has been to one of our incredible graduation ceremonies in Truro Cathedral will know our long and rich history with higher education and university level degrees,” he explained. “Being granted University Centre status is another monumental step in our delivery of university-level courses, whether that is studying horticulture at Eden Project, marine science and zoology at Newquay, golf at St Mellion and Portugal, or counselling at Camborne, with a wealth of other top degrees in between. This is truly an exciting opportunity for those looking to move to study in Cornwall or those who want to stay.”
Ryan Thomas, head of higher education and access to higher education at TCCG, explained what it is like to study for a degree at a Cornwall College University Centre.
“You will benefit from smaller class sizes and personal wrap around support, which I feel is one of the best things about studying for a degree in a college,” he continued. “You will be around like-minded people, learning vocational, technical skills that make you stand out from the crowd.
“Many university students feel when they leave university that they are not prepped for the world of work and don’t have the relevant skills.
“This is where we really shine as we take our #careercollege credentials and combine them with our degree offering.
“When you factor in that you will be living in one of the most beautiful, natural parts of the country, or, if you live here already, be able to continue with your other life commitments, it really is an exceptional offer.”
Ryan added that anyone interested in finding out more should visit Cornwall College’s University Courses website and consider booking onto an open event at www.cornwall.ac.uk