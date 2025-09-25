CORNWALL’S care workers were recently given a well-deserved moment in the spotlight as an awards ceremony celebrated the outstanding achievements of those working across the county’s care sector.
The event, held at the Eden Project near St Austell, was organised by Cornwall Council’s Proud to Care team and hailed a resounding success.
More than 760 nominations were received, reflecting the deep appreciation felt for care workers by families, colleagues and communities. From these, winners and runners-up were chosen in categories recognising excellence, innovation and dedication across the sector.
Actor Warwick Davis attended as guest presenter, handing out awards to the winners and congratulating the runners-up. He spoke warmly of the vital role carers play, saying: “Many of us will get to the stage of our lives when we can’t look after ourselves, so that’s when carers become vitally important for us to be able to maintain dignity and quality of life as well.”
Cornwall Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health, Cllr Jim McKenna, echoed that sentiment: “It’s incredibly important that we invest the time and resources to celebrate and recognise the amazing people who work in care in Cornwall.
“The aim of the awards is to shine a light on Cornwall’s care sector and give recognition to this often under-recognised profession. I’d like to thank everyone who attended and give a massive well done to all of the nominees and winners.”
The award winners were:
- Support Worker of the Year: Eric Adjei
- Social Care Nurse of the Year: Scott Hulin
- Registered Manager of the Year: Kaya McLeod
- Newcomer of the Year: Garry Rishworth-Hunter
- Learning Champion of the Year: Mat Spinks
- Hidden Treasures Award: Nicky Richards
- Community Care Worker of the Year: Nazz Shajahan
- Care Provider/Team of the Year: Perran Bay Care Home
- Innovation in Care: Rose-Marie Williams
- Care/Nursing Home Worker of the Year: Jacque Wayman
