Miles and Smiles Liskeard, a fully inclusive running group which meets twice a week, has been awarded £400. The money will go towards training another coach to support the growing number of members and help to provide discounted running t-shirts for participants.
The group aims to make running accessible for people of all ages and abilities, and the grant will enable it to continue expanding opportunities for local residents to get active.
Also receiving support is the Arc Theatre, which has been granted £200 to help cover costs for Gonamena ’26, a major cultural event planned for July of next year.
The production will restage the original 2009 play about Cornish mining heritage to mark two decades since Cornwall’s mining landscapes were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The performance will be held at Sterts Arts and Environmental Centre, Upton Cross, on July 18, 2026, and is expected to attract audiences from across the county.
The Liskeard Lions Club were also successful in their application, securing £500 towards their annual community pantomime. In February next year, the Lions will be staging ‘The Wizard of Oz’, an event which regularly brings together volunteers and local performers, while raising funds to support good causes in the town.
Councillors also considered a grant request from the 1st Liskeard Rainbows, who applied for £1,000. However, the decision on this application has been deferred, with councillors asking for further details about how the money would be spent before making a final ruling.
Mayor Cllr Christina Whitty and councillors said the funding decisions reflect their ongoing commitment to supporting local groups that encourage community participation, promote culture and provide opportunities for people of all ages in Liskeard.
