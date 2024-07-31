A Liskeard based broadband provider has forged a groundbreaking new partnership agreement with a telecoms giant.
Wildanet’s partnership with Nokia will accelerate the roll-out of its new gigabit-enabled full fibre network for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
The new deal brings together Wildanet’s experience locally in transforming connectivity for rural and hard-to-reach areas in the South West, with Nokia’s international expertise and resources in major network deployment.
Under the agreement, Wildanet will commission Nokia to project manage the delivery of the next phase of its full fibre network, from initial planning and design, right through to build, commissioning, testing and hand-over.
The move will streamline the whole process, with Nokia’s technology and project management experience providing a turnkey solution for Wildanet.
Justin Clark, Wildanet’s chief strategy and technology officer, said: “We have always looked to be innovative and ambitious in our mission to deliver digital inclusion in the South West.
“This agreement with Nokia, supported by Xantaro, represents a major step forward for Wildanet and Cornwall in attracting a global partner to work with us to deploy a world class broadband network for the county.
“It is a significant strategic alliance for Wildanet and the benefits this will bring for thousands of homes and businesses in the region.”