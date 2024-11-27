AROUND 30 pupils from eight schools had a taste of life in politics and local government last week during a trip to Cornwall Council’s headquarters in Truro.
Organised to coincide with UK Parliament Week, the children took part in a host of workshops and activities focusing on democracy, teamwork and children’s rights.
They met two of Cornwall's MPs, Noah Law and Jayne Kirkham, as well as councillors from their local areas asking insightful questions on topics such as bins and council tax. They also created their own green village, took part in a building challenge, and even held a vote with the elections team using official booths and ballot boxes.
The pupils were part of the Aspire Academy Trust and represented Crowan Primary School, Tregolls Academy, Mawgan-in-Pydar Primary School, St Stephen Churchtown Academy, Summercourt Academy, Nansledan School, Probus Primary School and Sandy Hill Academy.
All agreed that learning about the different roles and activities that take place within local government had been an enlightening and fun experience.
One girl, from Nansledan School, near Newquay, said: “I learnt about the importance of teamwork and listening to other people’s ideas. It made me want to show people I can be a good Prime Minister and help people.”
Mark Harding, Year 6 teacher and assistant head of school at Indian Queens Primary School, said: “Inspiring young people to be active citizens and the belief democracy and local government is something they can actively participate in is at the heart of this event.
“It's so important to have School Parliaments and School Councils working together to shape the future of all the schools in our trust, and that critical pupil voice may also help the county develop and shape positively impactful policies for young people in the here and now.
“Our sincere thanks go to all the Aspire schools and council departments who have supported this initiative over the past couple of years, as well as to the MPs and councillors who give up their time to inspire children's interest in politics.”
The event supports the council’s pledge to uphold children’s rights as laid out in the UN Convention on Rights of a Child (UNCRC). These include the right to an education that develops a young person’s personality, talents and abilities, as well as the freedom to express thoughts and opinions.
The three Cornwall Councillors who attended, James Mustoe, Dick Cole and Thalia Marrington, were all suitably impressed by what they saw.
Cllr Mustoe, chair of the council’s Children and Families Overview and Scrutiny Committee and elected member for Mevagissey and St Austell Bay, said: “It was brilliant hearing the voices of these young people in County Hall so we can understand what their priorities are and what they want as their councillors. There were some fresh perspectives and some really good questions for us to think about.”
Cllr Marrington, who represents Mousehole, Newlyn and St Buryan, said: “It’s really good to make young people see that they can be the change they want to see, and they can all do it, no matter what background you are from, who you are or how old you are.”
Cllr Cole, leader of Mebyon Kernow and Cornwall Councillor for St Dennis and St Enoder, added: “It was a really positive experience and really good to see the enthusiasm and knowledge, and such inquisitive minds. It was really refreshing and so much more positive than some meetings we as adult councillors have!”
The pupils also heard about the work of Cornwall Youth Council and were encouraged to get involved.