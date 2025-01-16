CORNISH residents are being asked by the county’s Integrated Care System to help shape long-term plans for the NHS.
A series of local events are planned next month in Saltash, Redruth, Truro, Bude and the Isles of Scilly that will enable local people to give their feedback.
Residents, patients, staff, volunteers and healthcare experts are all being invited to share their experiences, views and ideas for improving the NHS through an online survey, workshops and the five local events.
Kate Shields, Chief Executive for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board, said: “This is an important opportunity for local people to make sure we hear what they think needs to change and improve across our local health and care services.
“We will also provide an overview of recent health and care improvements that are supporting more people in their community or their home. As the events are running over winter, we are also working with Healthy Cornwall, Cornwall Council and Active Cornwall to provide a range of health and wellbeing advice.”
The local and national public engagement exercises will help shape the government’s 10 Year Health Plan, which will be published in spring 2025.
As part of the engagement, the government and NHS are also keen to hear from people who work in the NHS, health and social care services about their experiences.
Dr Chris Reid, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board said: “This is great opportunity to help make the NHS fit for the future and we need your views. Please take time to complete our online survey or join us at one of the events happening over January and February 2025.”
Cornwall and Isles of Scilly events
- Guildhall, Saltash, Saturday, February 1, 10am to 4pm
- Redruth Community Centre, Tuesday, February 4, 10am to 3.30pm
- New County Hall, Truro, Friday, February 7, 10am to 4pm
- Old Town Inn, Old Town, St Mary's, Isles of Scilly, Thursday, February 20, 10am to 4pm
- Parkhouse Centre, Bude, Saturday, February 22, 11am to 3pm