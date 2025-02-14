TWO Cornish schools have received funding to boost nature projects on their grounds and increase students’ connection with nature.
Any school in the UK could apply for the Nature Prize and Cornwall’s winning schools are Bugle School in St Austell and St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Bodmin.
The Nature Prize, run by Let’s Go Zero, and funder OVO Foundation, has awarded schools that are engaging students with nature and supporting less advantaged children and wider communities to get involved in climate action. Let’s Go Zero is the national campaign for all UK schools, colleges and nurseries to be zero carbon by 2030, led by climate solutions charity Ashden.
Cash prizes of up to £1,000 each have been awarded to projects involving food growing, community collaboration, and outdoor learning. The projects help schools create biodiverse-rich environments for students to learn from and connect with nature.
Bugle School is one of ten schools that will receive £1,000 and St Mary’s Catholic Primary School will win £200 from the prize pot, shared between 25 schools across England and Wales.
Su Moore, Head of OVO Foundation said: “OVO Foundation are proud to continue supporting the Nature Prize. Through the inventiveness and diversity of the funded projects, we're truly able to see our mission of a greener, brighter future for the next generation come to life.”
Alex Green, Head of Let’s Go Zero Campaign, which is led by climate solutions charity, Ashden said: “These 25 schools have put forward incredible plans to boost the biodiversity in their schools and make sure students have beautiful places to learn, connect with nature and share with their communities. We were so impressed by their plans and enthusiasm and hope they inspire other schools to do the same.”