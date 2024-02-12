A Cornish charity that supports people experiencing homelessness in Cornwall was named Charity of the Year at the South West Business and Community Awards for a second time.
Mid-Cornwall based Harbour Housing provides specialised support for people at risk of or experiencing homelessness in the Duchy.
The awards, held in Swindon, recognise and celebrate businesses and organisations that have made outstanding achievements in the past 12 months. Harbour Housing previously won the title in 2020.
Its main residence, Cosgarne Hall in St Austell, comes complete with farm, while other services include Cold Weather Provision accommodation in Nanpean; the EVA (Empowered, Valued, Aware) project for women escaping domestic abuse and sexual violence; and accommodation at Little Cosgarne dedicated to people being discharged from hospital with nowhere to go, including a room for end-of-life care.
The award recognises the importance of Harbour Housing’s projects and services to the community and celebrates its success in supporting over 170 people into independent living over the past 12 months.