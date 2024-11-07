Saltash
Old Cornwall Society
THE life and times of Dame Moura Lympany, the Doyenne of British pianists, have been highlighted in an entertaining and informative talk by Saltash Old Cornwall Society president, Sue Hooper MBE.
In what was a fascinating insight into the life of Dame Moura, Sue spoke fondly not only of her incredible musical achievements, but also her own strong links to Saltash, where she was born on August 16, 1916.
The lecture outlined how Dame Moura’s birth in the South East Cornwall town was somewhat a fortunate event, this after her mother went into labour on her way to visit her grandmother who lived in Newquay.
Society members listened in as Sue recalled how in 1991, when Mayor of Saltash, she had the privilege and pleasure of inviting and hosting a visit to Saltash that Dame Moura made, where she performed free of charge to an enthusiastic audience at the Saltash Wesley Church on November 19.
A few days prior to the concert, Sue – along with husband John – located the address in Saltash of Dame Moura’s birth and as a special surprise took her there, including seeing the room of her birth.
At the concert recital - which helped to raise £1,500 cancer charities - Dame Moura executed with great aplomb her remarkable and virtuoso piano skills to a capacity crowd, giving a breath-taking recital of Chopin’s works, for which she received a well-deserved standing ovation.
This was one of many stellar performances delivered by Dame Moura who, having made her professional debut at the age of 12 on August 8, 1929 at the Royal Hall in Harrogate, went on to become a global sensation, performing concerts and recordings, as well as on television and the radio.
Dame Moura’s remarkable repertoire saw her play over 60 concertos and a vast range of piano music from Scarlatti to Schoenberg. She made recordings of three concertos by Rachmaninov, as well as 24 Preludes and the complete set of Waltzes, Preludes and Nocturnes of Chopin.
As a fellow of the Royal Academy of Music, she was made a Dame in 1992 following many other honours from the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe.
Sadly, Dame Moura passed away in 2005, aged 88, in Gorbio, France. However, her legacy lives on and Sue was delighted to regale the assembled audience of her achievements, saying: “Not bad for a Saltash maid!”
Saltash Old Cornwall Society secretary, Martin Lister, said: “Sue is renowned for her informative talks on illustrious women and on Saltash’s heritage. We are delighted she has combined the two topics to share with us. Her research into the professional and private life of Dame Moura, as well as her own personal experiences, were thoroughly enjoyable.”
Trefoil Guild
Saltash Trefoil Guild had a Christmas Table decoration afternoon on Tuesday, November 5, at the Saltash Guide Headquarters. The demonstrator was Mrs Karen Snowden.
Mrs Shirley Smith, Trefoil Chairperson welcomed the Guest demonstrator tea and cakes ended the afternoon.
Next month, December 3 the Saltash Guild will visit the Christmas tree festival at St Nicholas and St Faith Church, Saltash.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
On November 15, Food for Thought will be held with Rev Robert Saunders at 9.30am.
A cluster service will be held on November 17 at Dobwalls United Church with Rev Janet Park at 9.30am.
The Knit and Natter group will meet on November 18 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
St Ive
Parish church
Morning service will be held at St Ive Parish Church on Sunday, November 17 starting at 11.15am.
A time of chat with tea/coffee, to follow the service. All are welcome.
Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild
The meeting held on November 4, was the guest speaker, Hilary Fairhurst. Who gave a very informative talk on the work for the charity 'Keen 4 Gambia'.
The fund raising and all the varied items that are collected. Which when is enough to fill a 40 foot container. This is shipped to the Gambia, where the items are given to people in need either in villages, schools or hospitals.
On Monday, November 18, the speaker will be Luc Van Damme, who will give a talk and update on the work of MAF - Mission Aviation Fellowship.
This will be held at Callington Methodist Church, starting at 7.30pm.
Followed by tea/coffee and biscuits. All are welcome.
Lanreath
Lanreath Amenities
The Lanreath Amenities Christmas Dinner will be held on Saturday, December 7.
New single attendees must be at least 67 years of age. New couple attendees must have one person of at least 67 years of age.
Previous attendees of the dinner are all welcome (regardless of current age).
If you have recently moved into the village, contact Sandra Pipe to register an interest, which also helps with our delivery of invitations.
Invitations will be sent out in due course but please contact Sandra to confirm whether or not you will be attending.
Dobwalls
Dobwalls United Church
On Saturday, November 16, at 2pm there will be ‘Christmas Puddings & Cream’.
The cluster service will be held on Sunday, November 17, at 10am.
Warm space will be available from 11am on Tuesday, November 19.
Knit & Knatter will meet at 2pm on Thursday, November 21.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer will be held in St Melor’s Church on Monday and Wednesday at 10am.
Evensong will be held on Sunday, November 17, at 6.30pm.
St Paul’s Church
Methodist Holy Communion will be held in St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross, on Sunday, November 17, at 9.15am.
1st Linkinhorne Scout Group
The Beaver Colony have returned this term with tales of the holidays, and talked about badges that they can earn.
Map reading and compass work has been practised in the parish hall at Upton Cross and on Foredown.
The other groups have spent time in the woods preparing for their 24 hours challenge in the woods, weather permitting.
Royal British Legion
John Kendrick-Crawshaw has now taken over as Royal British Region (RBL) Poppy Appeal Organiser (PAO) for the parishes of Linkinhorne and St Cleer.
He would like to thank his parents Kate and Richard Crawshaw for their many years of service and for their support for the change over. This wouldn’t be possible without the dedicated support of our House to House Collection Volunteers and venues that host our static collection points. Last year a whopping £1,618.60 was raised. Thank you.
Report next week on the service at Linkinhorne Parish Church on Sunday, November 10, and the The Act of Remembrance at Upton Cross at the parish war memorial on Monday, November 11.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The next committee meeting will be held in the hall on Thursday, November 14, at 7pm.
Stara Woods
The annual general meeting will be held at the Manor House Inn, Rilla Mill at 10.30am on November 16.
Parish hall
A coffee morning will take place at 10am to noon at the Parish Hall, Upton Cross on November 19.