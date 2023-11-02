The event benefited from speakers on behalf of local communities which are in the midst of realising their communities’ aspirations with inspirational and entertaining contributions from local project leaders — the innovative hard work of Three Seas to create additional rented homes out of old properties in need of refurbishment at Looe as described vividly by Simon Ryan; the role of the local community, in this case Gwennap Parish Council, to facilitate projects by identifying local housing need and initiating a call for land presented by the parish council chair Richard Williams, and Morag Robertson’s account of the challenges faced by St Ives CLT and their fight to convert a building in St Ives into six flats for rent. Questions from the floor and from participants online revealed how stimulating these varied stories of success were to the audience.