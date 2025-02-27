THE Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall has today revealed the eye-watering cost of footing the bill for three Chief Constables.
In a statement released by Commissioner Alison Hernandez, it outlines the monthly cost of employing the substantive Chief Constable Will Kerr, the acting Chief Constable Jim Cowell, and the interim Chief Constable James Vaughan.
That figure stands at £63,913, including pension contributions and all remunerated allowances.
Chief Constable Kerr remains suspended pending an investigation by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland into allegations of criminal offences, while acting Chief Constable Colwell is also suspended pending an investigation into misconduct allegations.
In December, Ms Hernandez confirmed the appointment of interim Chief Constable Vaughan, who retired from the top job at Dorset Police in 2021 after nine years with the force.
She said at the time: “I am delighted to be working with an experienced Chief Constable who will lead the force to drive improvements during this challenging period.
“Mr Vaughan has held numerous senior posts in policing and has a track record of performance improvement. This appointment will therefore be welcome news and we can now forge ahead with ensuring our communities remain safe, resilient, and connected.”
However, Ms Hernandez has today confirmed that from February 2025, acting Chief Constable Colwell has returned to his substantive role of deputy Chief Constable while suspended, meaning this monthly cost will now reduce.
Ms Hernandez’s office confirmed the period of time that Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly had three Chief Constables in post was that of three months - and that representations have been made to the Home Office for support in covering these costs.
The actual costs are published in the Statement of Accounts produced annually and itemise the elements included in the calculation.
The Police and Crime Commissioners have no investigatory powers and therefore all such matters must be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for investigation.
In a statement, Ms Hernandez said: “I remain incredibly frustrated by the length of time the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has taken to investigate the allegations against Chief Constable Will Kerr and have made numerous representations to the ombudsman, the Northern Irish Public Prosecution Service, the Chief Inspector of His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, the Home Office and the Policing Minister in an effort to encourage a swift and efficient conclusion to this case.
“The fact that the taxpayer is now footing the bill for two Chief Constable salaries is far from ideal and resolving this issue, and providing robust leadership for the force, remains a top priority for me, and is why I took the decision to appoint an interim Chief Constable.
“I believe this experience demonstrates that Police and Crime Commissioners should be granted investigatory powers relating to Chief Constable misconduct allegations, so the resources and timeframes of such investigations remain within their control. I will be writing to the Home Secretary to ask that the government consider granting Commissioners these powers.”