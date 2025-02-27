In a statement, Ms Hernandez said: “I remain incredibly frustrated by the length of time the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has taken to investigate the allegations against Chief Constable Will Kerr and have made numerous representations to the ombudsman, the Northern Irish Public Prosecution Service, the Chief Inspector of His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, the Home Office and the Policing Minister in an effort to encourage a swift and efficient conclusion to this case.