A teenager sustained serious injuries on Thursday afternoon, November 7, in Torpoint following a road traffic collision.
An investigation into the circumstances around the collision is being led by officers from the Roads Policing Team.
The young man from Plymouth had reportedly just exited the van that he had been a passenger in, when he sustained the injuries on Antony Road. Emergency services attended the scene and he was taken to Derriford Hospital.
Police confirmed that a 36-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 4.40pm on Thursday, November 7, to a road traffic collision in Torpoint.
“We sent one double-crewed land ambulance, an operations officer and a first responder to the scene. We conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Derriford Hospital.”
The police is asking for any witnesses to come forward with information or dashcam footage that could help their enquiries. They are asked to contact police via the website www.devon-cornwall.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting reference 50240282950.