THE first cohort of soon-to-be coders have just completed their first month of a software development bootcamp.
Headforwards Digital Academy’s new programme is taking a cohort of 24 coders from zero coding knowledge to junior developer over the next 16 weeks.
Delivered in partnership with Code Institute, the high-performance Full Stack Software Development Skills Bootcamp is part of Headforwards Digital Academy which aims to help tackle the tech and digital skills challenge facing the market.
Founded by technology partner, Headforwards, the academy will use the technology and digitalexpertiseof the business to help individuals and businesses gain the skills to make the most of technology and builda great career.
Headforwards Digital Academy is part of Digital Futures, which has received £2 million from Cornwall Council through the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme, which is funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and managed by the Council.
Cornwall Council portfolio holder for economy Louis Gardner said: “It’s exciting to see the first cohort setting off on this programme. Research shows us that there is an increased demand for tech and digital skills and we understand the importance of creating a pipeline of talent.
“The Digital Skills programme is designed to help plug this gap for businesses and individuals across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly and will help maintain Cornwall as a centre for technology and innovation.”
The Software Developer Bootcamp was over-subscribed, receiving 89 applications for only 24 part and fully funded places.
The cohort were already put through their paces before the start of the course with a Code Institute five-day coding challenge, demanding an hour a day for five days, designed to teach the basics of HTML, CSS & JavaScript while putting to the test if coding is the right career path for applicants. The cohort have also written personal statements and gone through an interview before being selected for the programme which started on the 2 September.
Director for the Digital Academy, Kelly Kingstone said: “We saw an incredibly positive response to the Software Development Bootcamp and it’s great to see a diverse group of learners taking on the challenge.
“This programme is such a fantastic opportunity for anyone that’s looking to change career, get started on a career in tech or take their technical skills to the next level, and it really is exciting to see this cohort get on their way.”
In addition to learning the most common technical skills, learners will acquire job-ready skills, such as Agile team management, collaborative pair programming, verbal presentation skills and undertake immersive career coaching content, all of which ensures learners have both the technical knowledge and behavioural skills to succeed in the workplace.
Code Institute’s Director of Employer Engagement Jane Gormley added: “We are excited to partner with Headforwards to meet the growing demand for digital skills in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. We’ve seen an impressive level of interest from applicants, and we're eager to support them on their skills journey and into further employment opportunities with the Headforwards team on this bootcamp initiative.”
The group met at the Fibre Hub for a networking get together before the course began, which will primarily be delivered online. The cohort will face 16 weeks of intense training, with classes 9-5pm, five days a week before they come out the other end as junior software developers ready to take on their first developer role.
Headforwards co-founder, Toby Parkins said:“It’s been a long-time ambition to better integrate industry and education and make sure that what students are learning puts them in a good position to get a great, well-paid job.
“We’ve already started bringing businesses in to speak with this cohort, inspire them about what roles they could apply for, and to bring industry-insight into the learning. This is our first cohort, and wecan’twait to see how they get on!”
Applications are now open for a second Software Development Bootcamp from the Headforwards Digital Academy, which will start in January 2025.
Headforwards Digital Academy also offers training and upskilling for businesses that need to upskill their people on new technologies and digital tools. To find out more about the full Headforwards Digital Academy programme, visit: www.headforwards.com/digital-academy/