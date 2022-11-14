“As a council we are ahead of our targets on becoming a carbon neutral council by 2030. Across Cornwall emissions levels have also reduced in recent years but we all need to do more. If you’re unsure what you can do to help Cornwall become carbon neutral talk to us now. You can also visit our interactive Climate Change Centre at Heartlands or visit our Carbon Neutral Cornwall Hive online to learn about the small changes you can make that could have a big impact on your emissions and save money.”