A FREE community event to teach people lifesaving skills is due to be held at Cornwall Services near Victoria.
The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) is inviting members of the public to learn lifesaving CPR, as part of Restart a Heart Day.
The event will take place at Cornwall Services on the A30 on Saturday, October 19, between 10am and 4pm.
An ambulance service spokesperson said: “Restart a Heart Day aims to raise awareness about cardiac arrest and helps people to learn CPR, giving them lifesaving skills and the confidence to use them.
“Paramedics, emergency care assistants, volunteer community first responders, and representatives from our volunteering and community services department will be on hand to answer any questions and share their extensive knowledge.
“There will be in-depth CPR demonstrations for members of the public to join and take part in. Certificates will be given to everyone who completes the 15-minute CPR sessions. However, any time spent learning about CPR and defibrillation with the team will help towards increasing survival rates for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the South West.”
Charlotte Hicks, volunteering and community service officer at SWASFT, who is based in Cornwall, said: “We are excited to be hosting Restart a Heart Day in Cornwall for the third year running, this is a fantastic opportunity for the people of Cornwall to come and learn vital lifesaving skills like CPR.
“We want people in our community to know what to do if someone suffers a premature cardiac arrest and know how to perform CPR correctly. The sooner CPR is started the greater chance someone has of survival. By hosting events like these on Restart a Heart Day we hope to educate and spread awareness of the importance of CPR.
“People of all ages and abilities are welcome and will be encouraged to take part in all the fun, interactive activities on offer. With a big thanks to Cornwall Services for hosting this event.”
For those unable to attend this event, visit www.swast.nhs.uk/saving-lives-together to learn how to deliver CPR and to find out where the nearest defibrillator is located.