“I would say Padstow to Bude is an absolutely brilliant road when you get to Bude. It’s breathtaking. Of all the places I went on my R6, that trip to Cornwall was one of the best. I got to the B&B, and then the next morning when I woke up, the weather was beautiful. I’d ridden down in every type of weather but the following day it was absolutely beautiful. I rode from Padstow to Newquay on the coast road and that was phenomenal.”