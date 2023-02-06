LGBT+ History Month is an is an annual month-long observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, and the history of the gay rights and related civil rights movements.
This year Celebrating LGBT+ History Month is from February 1 to February 28.
Every year Schools OUT, founder of history month, sets a different theme for LGBT+ History Month. This year is #BehindTheLens which celebrates LGBT+ peoples’ contribution to cinema and film from behind the lens.
Pride events in Cornwall:
The Come Out For Cornwall Pride Bus 2023, the only Pride Bus tour on the planet, which tours the Duchy promoting all the parades and events that are taking place between April and August will set off on Saturday 18 February. This is the first day the bus gets into full gear. It will start in Truro and then head to Penryn before visiting Helston, Porthleven, Hayle, Perranporth, Padstow and Wadebridge. It finishes back in Truro.
Saturday, February 18 schedule: 8.30am Pick up at Truro; 9.05am Playing Place; 10am Penryn; 11am Helston; 11.45am Porthleven; 12.50pm Hayle; 1.55pm Perranporth; 3.10pm Padstow; 4.10pm Wadebridge.
The Cornwall Pride Bus 2023 will then motor off for a second day of touring the Duchy on Saturday 25 February. Starting in St Austell and then moving to Launceston, Callington, Torpoint, Looe, Liskeard, Lostwithiel, St Blazey before returning to St Austell.
Saturday, February 25 schedule: 8.30am Pick up at St Austell; 9.35am Camelford; 10.40am Launceston; 11.40am Callington; 12.55pm Torpoint; 2.05pm Looe; 3.05pm Liskeard; 4.05pm Lostwithiel; 4.55pm St Blazey.
A spokesperson from Cornwall Pride said: “Cornwall Pride tour is back, we connect and support our rural communities through those towns/villages that do not have a community. Pride.
“It is also a different time of year so we are inside amazing venues, to be shared very soon! keep an eye out exactly where we are in each of the locations.”
Find your local parade:
Saltash
Saltash Pride will take place on Saturday, June 3. The event will focus on creativity, raising awareness, in sharing solidarity in ‘Love Is Love & Peace!’
The marching parade will begin at 12pm for free from Longstone Park to The Pier. The marching parade is a colourful and vibrant event, planned to flow through the streets, standing tall and standing proud. The group will be welcoming; walkers, walking bands, dance groups, organisations and charities. To register visit www.cornwallpride.org/join-the-parade
Saltash Pride will take place from 12.30pm to 6pm for free from The Pier. The Community Pride is a live music, conversation event, a safe family friendly event with lots to see and do. There will be stalls from organisations and groups within Cornwall and the UK offering advice and support. There is a range of hot, cold food available and even a licensed bar area too.
Bodmin
Bodmin Pride will take place on Saturday, June 17. The event will focus on outdoors and sports, sharing solidarity in ‘Love Is Love & Peace!’
The parade will start at 12pm from 89 Fore Street, Bodmin. To register for the parade visit www.cornwallpride.org/join-the-parade
Bodmin Pride will be from 12.30pm to 6pm.
Bude
Bude Pride will take place on Saturday, July 1. The event will focus on younger persons education. Raising awareness, in sharing solidarity in ‘Love Is Love & Peace!’
The parade will start at 2pm from Summerleaze Long Stay Car Park Bude.
To register for the parade visit www.cornwallpride.org/join-the-parade
Bude Pride will be from 12pm to late.
To help support Cornwall Pride to keep a free community Pride Cornwall, visit the Crowdfunder campaign at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/cornwallpride
Throughout the rest of February there will be a number of Pride events all over Cornwall including:
A History of Pride in Cornwall from 10 January to Febuary 25 within the Royal Cornwall Museum.
Celebrating 15 years of Cornwall Pride, this exhibition and programme of events explores the varied history of Pride in Cornwall. Looking at love, loss and the lives of LGBTQ+ people from the 17th century through to modern day. Cornwall has become a beacon of support, awareness and celebration for the LGBTQ+ community.
Cornwall Pride bring you a dedicated space filled with true lived experiences that have contributed to 15 years of Pride in the region. This exhibition is in collaboration with Queer Kernow and Cornwall Pride. With thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund.
Museum Late: LGBTQ+ Histories in Cornwall on February 10 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm
Join in at the museum for an evening look at the exhibition and a talk with Sophie Meyer (Cornwall Pride, Queer Kernow) about the history of Pride in Cornwall and the UK. refreshments available. Under 18s go free. Tickets are £5 or £4 for members and can be bought here.
Guided Tour, Drop-in Zine and Badge Making on February 15 from 11am to 3pm
Drop in to the museum to hear more about the exhibition and learn how to create your own protest badge and zines. No need to book and open to all. Children aged eight plus must be accompanied by an adult. Free with a £7.50 annual pass (under 18s go free).
For more information on any of these events for the Royal Cornwall Museum, please email [email protected]
To find out more visit cornwallpride.org