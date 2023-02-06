The Come Out For Cornwall Pride Bus 2023, the only Pride Bus tour on the planet, which tours the Duchy promoting all the parades and events that are taking place between April and August will set off on Saturday 18 February. This is the first day the bus gets into full gear. It will start in Truro and then head to Penryn before visiting Helston, Porthleven, Hayle, Perranporth, Padstow and Wadebridge. It finishes back in Truro.