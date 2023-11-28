SNOW would have been acceptable, in fact probably welcomed this weekend.
But there was nothing white about the skyfall that threatened to put a damper on Upton Cross’ now traditional Christmas lights switch-on.
The local Appalachian clog-dancing troupe, Clogworks, got the party off to a foot-tapping start, but a rain dance wasn’t quite what they, or anyone else had in mind.
Reluctantly, after The Caradon Inn’s stunning lights display was illuminated everyone was forced to shelter indoors where hosts, Sarah and Alan Collings, and their family and friends, offered up mince pies and mulled wine alongside more usual pub fare including refreshments.
The Sterts Singers entertained with a mix of seasonal melodies, choral songs and carols, and Kim Brooks and Sue Anderson manned stalls, tempting people to top up on their Christmas gifts.
Children’s entertainer Vinny was ever popular and after a tombola session run by Christine and Shaun Ewings (raising £85 for the nearby Linkinhorne Parish Hall), the singer and Christmas crooner Simon Hawkins kept the festive spirit up beat.
Sarah Collings said: “Despite the rain we were yet again blown away by the support of the local community in joining us for the switching-on of the Christmas Lights. Thank-you to everyone who supported us as well As a special thanks to our helpers including Nic Early, Charlie Norman, Simon Darling, Michelle Sobey and Shaun Ewings, we couldn’t have done it without everyone’s help and we’re just glad everyone is enjoying the lights.”
The lights will be on every evening from 5pm until 9pm.