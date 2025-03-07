WITH only weeks remaining for nominations for the upcoming Cornwall Council election to be submitted to the local authority, one of the areas where a ballot box battle is forming is the ward of Wadebridge East and St Minver.
It is one of the 87 wards comprising the seats at Cornwall Council and has already at this stage seen several nominations announced.
Candidates for three parties have announced that they are standing in the ward, currently occupied by Conservative councillor Carol Mould, the portfolio holder for neighbourhoods.
Amanda Pennington, former mayor for the town has announced she will be standing as the Green Party candidate in the ward.
Having recently taken a break from party politics in order to focus on the work to help save the Wadebridge leisure centre and get it operating on behalf of the community, Mrs Pennington says she is ready and willing to serve.
She said: “I have officially been selected as Green Party Candidate for Wadebridge East & St Minver. Having spent 11 years as a Wadebridge Town Councillor and former mayor, I have the experience required and have already fought and saved our local sports centre from closure.”
The Liberal Democrats have announced Rosie Moore as their candidate for the seat.
Ms Moore said of her candidacy: “Having grown up in a rural village just outside Wadebridge I’m passionate about supporting our brilliant MP Ben Maguire as we speak up for residents and fight for positive change.
“With a background as an environmental scientist and my current role as a chemistry lecturer, I’m deeply committed to protecting our environment and helping our community thrive. Together, we can build a brighter future for Wadebridge East and St Minver ward.”
The choice of Reform UK for their candidate in this ward has raised a few eyebrows locally, with Robyn Harris, a former Wadebridge town councillor who once described herself as ‘very socialist’ when seeking the Labour party’s nomination to stand in Plymouth Moor View in 2022, which was won by Fred Thomas.
She was later nominated as the general election candidate for North Cornwall in 2024, coming fourth prior to her recent defection to the right-wing party led by Nigel Farage.
Ms Harris said upon her announcement as the candidate: “Cornwall is facing significant challenges and having worked in local government, I have a clear understanding of the issues we face. With strong leadership and financial skills, I am confident in my ability to bring about real change. My deep-rooted connection to the rural community fuels my drive to make a difference.”