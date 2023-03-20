A NETWORK of councillors representing places closest to the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry have backed the call for a toll-free Tamar.
The Cornwall Gateway Community Network Panel consists of Cornwall, Town and Parish Councillors from Saltash, Torpoint and the Rame Peninsula.
At its most recent meeting, the panel voted (unanimously, with two abstentions) to support the aims of the Tamar Toll Action Group (TTAG) in “removing the tolls for both the bridge and ferry and calling upon the Department for Transport and National Highways to make the appropriate contributions”.
In May, the panel will merge with another to make a larger Community Area Partnership.
But its members have scheduled one more meeting, solely to discuss the Toll-free Tamar campaign.
Chairman of TTAG Dr Mel Priston said: “Some of the councillors involved have been campaigning for this for years, and agree that the Tamar Bridge Act is no longer fit for purpose and needs to be abolished or amended.”