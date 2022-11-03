Callington RBL to hold parade for Remembrance Day
THE Callington branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding their parade on November 11.
Starting in the B&M car park in Callington at 2.30pm, the parade will then march down to the war memorial outside St Mary’s Church. This is followed by a service in the church.
There will also be a Remembrance Service taking place at St Mary’s Church on Sunday, November 13, at 3pm. All are welcome.
Those wishing to participate are requested to gather in the Town Hall, New Road from 2pm. The procession will move off at approximately 2.30pm for wreath laying at the war memorial prior to the start of the church service. Refreshments are available in the town hall after the service.
If you are a group, club, organisation or an individual wanting to order a wreath to lay at the war memorial, please get in touch with the town council on 01579 384039 or email [email protected] as soon as possible.
