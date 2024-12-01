FLICKERING flames and a pulsing beats brought light and warmth to the start of winter in Callington.
The town’s second Kelliwik Golowi festival (Callington’s bright night) saw a parade of torches, lanterns and costumes head to St Mary’s Square, led by a band of musicians and dancers.
Golowi means “bright night”. The whole event was conceived by Callington resident Sarah Slocombe who, with a band of volunteers, has built on the success of the first Kelliwik Golowi in 2023.
A large crowd gathered to enjoy performances of song, music and dance and demonstrations of fiery circus skills, with the revelry continuing in the Bull’s Head Garden.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Thank you to everyone who was involved in the creation of this year’s Kelliwik Golowi, we are so very proud of what was achieved on the night.
“Through our combined efforts of Golowi and the Mock Mayor events, we have raised £315 for Callington Youth Project Group.”