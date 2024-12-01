FLICKERING flames and a pulsing beats brought light and warmth to the start of winter in Callington.

The town’s second Kelliwik Golowi festival (Callington’s bright night) saw a parade of torches, lanterns and costumes head to St Mary’s Square, led by a band of musicians and dancers.

Golowi means “bright night”. The whole event was conceived by Callington resident Sarah Slocombe who, with a band of volunteers, has built on the success of the first Kelliwik Golowi in 2023.

A large crowd gathered to enjoy performances of song, music and dance and demonstrations of fiery circus skills, with the revelry continuing in the Bull’s Head Garden.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Thank you to everyone who was involved in the creation of this year’s Kelliwik Golowi, we are so very proud of what was achieved on the night.

“Through our combined efforts of Golowi and the Mock Mayor events, we have raised £315 for Callington Youth Project Group.”

TORCH lit dances in St Mary's Square, Callington
TORCH lit dances were part of Kelliwik Golowi in St Mary's Square, Callington. (Picture: Mel Peters)
A BEAST at Kelliwik Golowi
A BEAST at Kelliwik Golowi. (Picture: Mel Peters)
LANTERNS large and small formed part of the parade in Callington
LANTERNS large and small formed part of the parade in Callington. (Picture: Mike Smart) (Mike Smart)
DAZZLING costumes for Kelliwik Golowi
DAZZLING costumes for Kelliwik Golowi. (Picture: Mike Smart)
INVENTIVE costumes harked to old pagan tradition at Kelliwik Golowi
INVENTIVE costumes harked to old pagan tradition at Kelliwik Golowi. (Picture: Mel Peters)