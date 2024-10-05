Callington’s Honey Fair held on the last weekend of September, broke all previous attendance records, according to organisers.
The Callington Lions have seen record crowds attending the one-day event celebrating all things honey and bee over two successive years.
Over 7000 people descended on the event which is celebrated as one of the largest street fairs in Cornwall. Over 130 traders took part including a food street, craft and produce stalls with one trader telling organisers the day in Callington was more successful for their business than the Devon County Show, with others reportedly selling out of their stock.
The annual event filled the entire town centre area, with live music and entertainment on the main stage featuring the annual Town Crier competition attracting guest town criers from as far away as Penzance.
There was also a special tribute to the work being carried out by Callington Lion Darren Tait who attended the event with another ambulance destined for Ukraine. The team from Cornwall and Devon sending love to Ukraine are looking for £3,500 to help kit out the inside of the vehicle.
Annie the Magic Unicorn made a special appearance on the day with local schools, bands including a Ukulele group, and theatre groups all adding to the festive atmosphere.
Undoubted stars of the Honey Fair were Lenny the Lion and Bizzy the Bee, along with their miniature sidekicks, who were handing out free gifts to children and adults alike.
Callington Town Hall was the beating heart of the fair offering their traditional honey products, with the ‘Teas with the Bees’ Honey Fair cream teas organised by the Lions Club of Callington ladies and friends.
The children’s art competition was hotly contested with entries from eleven primary schools in the area. Winner of the equally competitive best-dressed window competition was the Blue Chip Fish & Chip shop with a scene from Nemo, with Trewartha Gregory and Doidge placed second, and Oxfam in third place.
A cake creation crafted by renowned local chef and newly appointed product development chef at The Cornwall Baker, Brett Camborne-Paynter was in Bake Off style, a true showstopper. Made using locally sourced honey from Kings Orchard Produce based just two miles away, the cake was a celebration of bees and their nectar.
The Honey Fair is thought to date back to 1267 when King Henry III granted permission for a weekly market and annual fair. Callington Lions took over the organisation of the fair in 1980, and have been running Honey Fair every year since with a two-year break during Covid.
Funds raised at this event are used in the local area to support and enhance the community and its residents.