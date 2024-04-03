STAFF at Home Instead Tavistock and Tamar Valley are hoping people can help to raise awareness of Parkinson’s across East Cornwall.
There are more than 153,000 people in the UK who have Parkinson’s and many more who are affected by it in some way.
A spokesperson from Home Instead said: “We will be wearing blue in our office and trying some blue cakes!
“The global community comes together on April 11 for World Parkinson's Day and this year we want everyone to get involved, raise awareness of the condition, and Make It Blue.”
This year, one way people could support is by lighting up their business/building with the signature Parkinson’s UK blue.
From shop windows and village halls to monuments and shopping centres, last year more than 150 buildings and landmarks were lit up across the UK.
The spokesperson added: “This year, we hope to see even more places made blue this World Parkinson’s Day.
“We’d love to see lots of photos of Make it Blue support on social media – do remember to add #WorldParkinsonsDay.
“We hope Parkinson’s UK can count on your support and we look forward to seeing lots of “blue” photos.”