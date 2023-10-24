Red Oak Taverns was due to complete on the purchase of 17 pubs from St Austell Brewery’s leased and tenanted estate yesterday.
The deal includes sites across Cornwall, Devon and Somerset, including the Four Lords in Par, the White Hart in Launceston, The Bettle & Chisel in Delabole, The Radjel Inn in Pendeen, The Wellington in St Just, The Western in St Austell, The Dolphin in Grampound and The New Inn, Park Bottom near Illogan.
Red Oak owns 212 pubs, primarily leased and tenanted, which are concentrated in the Midlands, South, North West and South West of England.
The independent business has already made several acquisitions in 2023, from companies including Everards, McMullen’s and Marston’s. The St Austell Brewery pubs will extend its footprint in the South West.
Red Oak Taverns chief executive Mark Grunnell said: “We are delighted that St Austell Brewery, a fellow independent business with a rich history of running great pubs, chose to work with us in selling these assets.
“We’re looking forward to working in partnership with all 17 of our new licensees in this exciting new chapter, providing ongoing support to help their businesses thrive.”
St Austell Brewery chief executive Kevin Georgel said: “As a business which is committed to supporting its tenanted partners and investing in its pubs, we are confident that Red Oak is the best possible custodian for these pubs and will ensure their ongoing success.”
Established in 1851, Cornwall-based St Austell Brewery — which remains an independent family business — owns 184 pubs, inns, and hotels across the West Country, including managed houses and leased and tenanted sites. The company announced the acquisition of The Bath Pub Company in September.