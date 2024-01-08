BODMIN Town Council has issued a plea for information where residents notice anti-social behaviour affecting amenities in the town.
It comes after yet another spate of vandalism on the Priory Park public toilet facility, owned and operated by the council.
In the afternoon of January 3, vandals trashed the facility, damaging doors, requiring repair at a cost to the local precept payer.
The council said it is asking anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour to report it either to the police or to Bodmin Town Council.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “It is with great sadness and disappointment that once again we inform you the Priory Toilets have been subject to vandalism on January 3, 2024, approximately between 2.00pm and 4.00pm.
“Bodmin Town Council’s Estates and Parks team work tirelessly to maintain and improve Priory Park.
“In the last year we can report the toilets have been subject to closure and vandalism on several occasions.
“One cubicle door in each toilet has been damaged due to anti-social behaviour. These doors are currently being repaired.
“This matter has been reported to the Police. If you witness any anti-social behaviour around Priory toilets please do not hesitate to report it to the police or Bodmin Town Council by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01208 76616.”