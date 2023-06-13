In a statement, a spokesperson for Bodmin Police said: "Elderly and vulnerable people are being targeted by fraudsters in online and phone scams. We received a report involving a 91-year-old male who had been called by someone posing to be a Met Police Officer. They told the victim they were investigating their bank and that their money was at risk. They were told to take money out and await further calls. This took place over many calls and the victim was told they should not tell anyone and that the serious fraud squad would be in touch. Police would never make a call like this.