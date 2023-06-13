Officers from Bodmin Police have issued a warning after a 91-year-old pensioner was targeted by scammers saying they are from the Metropolitan Police.
Police said that they had received a report where the elderly man was called by someone pretending to be an officer from the Met Police.
The scammers are said to have told the victim they were investigating his bank and that his money was at risk, instructing the male to take their money out and await further calls.
With the scam continuing over several calls, with the victim being told they should not tell anyone and that the serious fraud squad would be in touch.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Bodmin Police said: "Elderly and vulnerable people are being targeted by fraudsters in online and phone scams. We received a report involving a 91-year-old male who had been called by someone posing to be a Met Police Officer. They told the victim they were investigating their bank and that their money was at risk. They were told to take money out and await further calls. This took place over many calls and the victim was told they should not tell anyone and that the serious fraud squad would be in touch. Police would never make a call like this.
"If you have any concerns regarding the identity of who you are talking to, hang up and verify their details via another trusted method."