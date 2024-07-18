IT was mostly an uphill struggle but bike enthusiasts raised funds taking part in a cycle challenge around the Cornish Alps in St Austell.
More than 200 cyclists took part in the Rotary Club of St Austell Bay’s Cornwall Alpine Cycle Challenge on Sunday, July 14. This is the fourth year that this “sportive” event has been organised by the charity, which gets underway from the Priory car park.
A choice of two challenging routes was offered that included 50 miles or 25 miles. Both routes crossed the heart of the “Cornish Alps” near its highest point at Hensbarrow, with views from coast to coast. The longer route extended across Goss Moor before returning to St Austell. A third alternative offered was a family-friendly 12 mile route.
Cornwall Air Ambulance and Merlin MS Centre are the major beneficiaries from the entrance fees. The Rotary club will also support other local charities. Rotary President Paul Hancock said that he was delighted to see so many entrants who had enjoyed the event and were enthusiastic to take part again next year.
Mr Hancock said: “The club would like to thank the sponsors of the event: Amped E-motion Cycles, Andrew Toms, Blur Flame Heating Solutions, Bridge Bike Hire, Clive Mitchell Cycles, Coastal Medical Services, Devon & Cornwall 4x4 Response, S J Grigg, Jewsons, Julian Foye, Kellys Ice Cream, May Whetter & Grose, Niles Bakery, Pentewan Valley Cycle Hire, and St Austell Printing Company.
“We particularly thank Imerys, Eden Project, Natural England and St Austell Town Council for welcoming us on their property.”
Anyone who would like to know more about the Rotary Club of St Austell Bay can contact Lewis Kelly on 07852 396826.