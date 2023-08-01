An anonymous knitter has created a new post box decoration for England's ladies football team following their recent success
The decoration, which can be seen on Dunstan Lane in St Mellion, shows one of the ladies on the team, an England flag and "good luck Lionesses" on it.
One local resident has said that the knitted pieces appear regularly for special occasions but the artist remains anonymous.
Following their success in the most recent Euro's the country is firmly backing the Lionnesses to show their skills in this year's Wold Cup.
After beating China in a staggering 6-1, England's Lionesses have made it through to the last 16.
Football fans now eagerly await their next match against Nigera on August 7.