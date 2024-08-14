IN the last 18 months, Active Cornwall has boosted its team with five new appointments, including a new chief executive officer, Paul Critchley.
Paul, from Newquay, has joined from Smile Together Dental CIC after ten successful years as their managing director and, with the Active Cornwall team, has set out a vision where inequalities are no longer a barrier to an active, healthy life in Cornwall.
He said: “In essence I’ve moved from tackling inequalities in oral health to tackling those in activity and wellbeing with Active Cornwall. In partnership with the NHS, Cornwall Council and local delivery partners, we strategically commission quality-assured capacity for activity and movement for those who need it most. By engaging with communities, we tackle barriers that prevent people from leading active healthy lives, targeting specific groups in priority places to drive positive change at scale.”
In addition to strengthening the Active Cornwall Board, Paul has been boosting capacity within the existing Active Cornwall team with four other appointments including Jo Hamley as business manager, Lucy Hallett as insight and learning lead, and Tracy Wilson as marketing, communications and advocacy lead.
Active Cornwall is one of 43 independently constituted Active Partnerships across England working closely with a range of national partners and ‘Uniting the Movement’ for Sport England in Cornwall.
A new national network of sport welfare officers has been created across England. Active Cornwall has therefore welcomed Cara Bache-Jeffreys as its sport welfare officer supporting national governing bodies and local clubs across the county in promoting good practice and safe sport for children, young people and adults, connecting people to develop effective welfare, safeguarding and inclusive cultures.
Paul concluded: “These five new appointments complement the outstanding contribution of the existing Active Cornwall team in promoting the benefits of physical activity, focusing resources on those facing the most significant inequalities and sharing insights to help integrate activity into healthcare and influence policy.
“As a strong and trusted organisation tackling long term inequalities, working together for movement and learning through working locally, we’re enabling positive and sustainable change for individuals and communities”.