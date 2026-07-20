A SECOND person has died following a road traffic collision near Cornwall Airport Newquay.
The passenger in a Kia Picanto, a 75-year-old woman, has passed away in hospital following the two-vehicle collision involving a Peugeot, which happened at Carnanton on Monday, July 13, at around 1.45pm.
The driver of the Kia, a man in his 70s from Wadebridge, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Peugeot driver, an adult female, was taken to hospital following the road traffic collision.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers have been notified by the Coroner’s Office that the passenger in the Kia Picanto, a 75-year-old woman, died in hospital on Thursday, July 16.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage can telephone the police on 101 or contact the police website quoting 50260183307.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.