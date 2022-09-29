Police investigating four reports of sexual assault in Lostwithiel
Subscribe newsletter
Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating a series of incidents which occurred last week.
Officers have have received four reports of a man approaching females of different ages and inappropriately touching their bottoms.
Incidents took place in Lostwithiel in various locations on Monday, September 19, at around 6pm, on Wednesday, September 21, at 5.50pm, and on Sunday, September 25, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.
St Austell Inspector Ian Jolliff said: “We are in the process of carrying out a full and thorough investigation into these incidents and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything which may assist our investigation to please contact us.
“Officers have carried out CCTV checks, liaised with the local schools and businesses and extra patrols are being carried out in the area.
“I would also like to reassure the public that incidents such as these are rare and Lostwithiel is a safe place to live.”
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact the police via their website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference CR/089019/22.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |