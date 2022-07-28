Police appeal for witnesses of assault on disabled teen

Thursday 28th July 2022 2:38 pm
Police man
(Stock image )

Police are investigating reports of an assault on a disabled teenager in Delabole.

Cornwall and Devon Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward following an assault which took place at the Delabole Carnival on Saturday, July 16.

A statement released by the police states: “Officers were called to reports of an assault at the Delabole Carnival, on the High Street, at around 9.45pm.

“The teenager, who is physically disabled did not sustain any injuries.

“The suspect who is an older teenager, is described as a white male, of stocky build, approximately 5ft 3in tall with dark hair. Both parties are known to each other.

“The police would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help with their enquiries. Please call 101, quoting crime reference number CR/063647/22.”

