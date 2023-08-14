Police have named a man who died following a collision at Horningtops in Liskeard on Tuesday 25 July.
James Turner, aged 49 and from Looe, was killed when the motorbike he was riding collided with a tractor and trailer on the B3252.
His family have made the following tribute:
“Paying tribute to a much-loved partner, son, dad, brother, grandad and friend James Turner
“James, 49 who lived in Looe has been described as the most selfless, caring and happy man. Everyone who knew him would say he was always up for a laugh and would make everyone smile when he walked into a room.
“James' partner Lisa explains that there are no words to explain how sorely he is missed by everyone.”
Emergency services were called around 9.10pm on Tuesday 25 July following the collision. Mr Turner was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The road was closed for around eight hours while a full forensic examination of the scene took place.
Officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident and appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are also keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.
Please contact police via the Force website or telephone 101, quoting log 986 of 25/07/23.