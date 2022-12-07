For the second year running, 148 environmental agency monitored bathing beaches in Devon and Cornwall have broken records for water quality standards.
Most beaches met the highest international standards for water quality cleanliness where we bathe.
Bruce Newport, Devon and Cornwall area environment manager, said: “Our beaches are 100% compliant, so now the challenge is to work collaboratively with everyone to keep our healthy waters in an excellent state for people to enjoy. Our coastline is an incredible natural feature.
“We have had relatively few reports of pollution on our beaches this summer which is a credit to everyone maintaining and improving our bathing waters. We would like to say thank you to those groups, communities and businesses which have gone above and beyond to keep pollution out of our water ways.
“Bathers and surfers are using our online Swimfo app to make decisions on where to go for the best places to bathe in the summer. Just by looking at Swimfo on your mobile you can get up to date information on the water quality of many of our bathing beaches.”
Swimfo gives up to date information on the water quality at designated bathing beaches.
This year nine beaches in Devon and Cornwall have improved their bathing water classification, while four beaches have deteriorated – Teignmouth Town in Devon, and Cornwall’s Readymoney Cove, Porthminster and Swanpool.
Those improving from ‘Good’ to ‘Excellent’ are Porthwrinkle and Portcurnick, Ladram Bay, Croyde and Plymouth Hoe East in Devon, and Gorran Haven, Pendower.
Other beaches in the area such as Tregonhawke, Sharrow, Downderry and Seaton also have excellent water quality. East Looe and Millendreath have good water quality for 2022 according to the Environmental Agency.
Where foul water is wrongly connected to drains leading to the beaches, poor quality normally follows – this year wrong connections have been identified, fixed and the Environmental Agency continues to work with South West Water with this important work.