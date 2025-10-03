THE MET Office has announced that yellow wind warnings will be in place across the South West this weekend as Storm Amy travels across the UK.
The warning will be in place from midnight on Saturday, October 4, and is scheduled to end at 7pm that same day.
The Met Office say that west to southwesterly winds will strengthen and become rather gusty, with gusts of 45mph to 55mph possible in places, and up to 60mph to 65mph along some exposed coasts, and briefly over more exposed hills inland.
It also says winds should then gradually ease later on in the day.
Residents can expect the possibility of some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, while delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely, alongside the possibility of some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.
The Met Office recommends that residents give themselves the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending travel plans if necessary.
They also say that people cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance, such as considering gathering up torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
Residents living on the coast are advised to stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep people off of their feet and out to sea.
Those walking near cliffs are asked to take care, especially by knowing their route and keeping dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.
