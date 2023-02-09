Wales head coach Warren Gatland has handed first Six Nations Championship starts to young Exeter Chiefs pair Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza in the side to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Gatland has rung the changes to his pack following last weekend's heavy defeat to Ireland, with 20-year-old Jenkins named at lock after coming off the bench agains the Irish, and 21-year-old Tshiunza – who will be making his debut in the tournament – at openside flanker.
Tommy Reffell completes a new-look back-row. Ken Owens, Adam Beard and Jack Morgan are the only forwards kept in, with Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric all left out.
The backline is unchanged, but the omissions in the pack signal the start of a changing of the guard for Wales.
Former Wales captains Jones and Tipuric have both been omitted completely from the match-day squad, with Faletau named on the bench.
Wales: L Williams; Adams, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Biggar, T Williams; W Jones, Owens (capt), Lewis, Jenkins, Beard, Tshiunza, Reffell, Morgan.Replacements: Baldwin, Carre, Brown, Davies, Faletau, Webb, Patchell, Cuthbert.