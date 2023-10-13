Saturday, October 14
Gallagher English Premiership (1.30pm): Exeter Chiefs v Saracens.
National League One (3pm): Cindeford v Plymouth Albion, Taunton Titans v Rosslyn Park.
National League Two, West: Dudley Kingswinford v Camborne (2pm), Bournville v Exeter University (2.30pm), Redruth v Loughborough Students (3pm).
Regional One South West: Barnstaple v Ivybridge, Brixham v Exmouth, Chew Valley v Devonport Services, Okehampton v Lydney, St Austell v Launceston, Weston-super-Mare v Matson.
Regional Two South West: Burnham-on-Sea v North Petherton, Chard v Newton Abbot, Crediton v Cullompton, Truro v Teignmouth, Wadebridge Camels v Sidmouth, Wellington v Topsham.
Counties One Western West: Bideford v St Ives, Bude v Wiveliscombe, Falmouth v Kingsbridge, Penryn v Paignton, Tavistock v Plymstock Albion Oaks, Tiverton v Pirates Amateurs.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v Helston, Camborne School of Mines v Perranporth, Liskeard-Looe v Redruth Seconds, Saltash v St Austell Seconds, St Just v Illogan Park, Veor v Newquay Hornets.
Counties Cornwall Three: Camborne Seconds v Wadebridge Camels, Hayle v Saltash Seconds, Launceston Castles v Bude Seconds, Redruth Albany v Roseland, St Agnes v Falmouth Seconds, St Austell Thirds v Lankelly-Fowey.