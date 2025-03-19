JOSEPH Dweba says he wants to be part of ‘something special’ after his much-anticipated move to the Exeter Chiefs was confirmed by the Devon club.
The 29-year-old hooker will arrive ahead of the 2025/26 season from the DHL Stormers, whom he has featured for since 2022.
The South African international, who has won six Test caps, is Rob Baxter’s second major signing in recent weeks and will follow Australian international Tom Hooper to Sandy Park.
Since making his senior debut for Free State XV in 2015, Dweba has since gone on to feature for the Cheetahs, Bordeaux-Begles and the Stormers, amassing a wealth of experience at the highest levels of the game.
Dweba is the latest in a string of South African stars to feature for the Chiefs over the years, others include Jacques Vermeulen, Jannes Kirsten, Kwenzo Blose, Aidon Davis, Bryan Rennie, Wilhelm van der Sluys and Reuben Van Heerden.
The imposing forward, however, is looking forward to his latest move, saying: “I’m looking forward to becoming an Exeter Chief. I signed for the club because I believe it gives me the chance to be a part of something special that is about to happen in the coming seasons.”
Director of Rugby Baxter has hinted in recent weeks that he is looking to bolster his squad for next season with a plethora of fresh faces and he’s delighted the Springboks star has put pen to paper.
“We’re absolutely delighted to have completed the signing of Joseph on a long-term contract,” Baxter said. “We really feel he is a player who will add a lot to the team, both at set-piece and in his work around the field.
“He’s a proven international and a proven high-level rugby player. I think he’s one of those guys who can really become a fans’ favourite here. He’s got a great personality, a bit of a larger-than-life type character.
“I think the quality of his play, the pivotal role he plays and his presence around the club will all be hugely positive for us. I really see him as a player who has got a large amount of experience while still having a lot of rugby left in him.
“I think he’ll really add a lot to the squad as we develop and move forward over the coming seasons. He’s a key signing for the club and I’d like to think it shows our intent to be moving forward to being a club that is featuring at the higher end of the Premiership in the future.”