EXETER Chiefs star Henry Slade has been named in a 28-man training squad for England's first Rugby World Cup preparation camp, writes Mark Stevens.
The squad, which does not include players from Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists, Leicester Tigers, Northampton Saints, Sale Sharks, and Saracens, assembled at England's training base in Bagshot this morning as Steve Borthwick's side begin their preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France which starts in September.
“We are excited to get into camp and begin the first phase of our preparations,” said Borthwick. “The World Cup is full of top quality teams and high quality players, and we’re relishing the challenge in front of us. That all starts today at Pennyhill Park.
“We have lots to get through before our first summer series fixture in August against Wales in Cardiff, so the hard work starts now. We are looking forward to it.”
As well as the 28 called into camp, Exeter's Luke Cowan-Dickie, Leicester's Ollie Chessum and Saracens No.8 Billy Vunipola will also attend the camp to continue their rehabilitation from injury.
England's summer series matches begin against Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, August 5 (5.30pm) with a return fixture at Twickenham a week later on Saturday, August 12 (5.30pm).
England then travel to Dublin to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 19 (5.30pm) before returning to Twickenham to play Fiji on Saturday, August 26 (3.15pm).
Borthwick will announce his 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup on Monday, August 7.
Training squad – Forwards (15): Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons) Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins) Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby) Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears) Ted Hill (Bath Rugby) Joe Marler (Harlequins) Zach Mercer (Montpellier Hérault Rugby) Beno Obano (Bath Rugby) Tom Pearson (London Irish) Val Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby) Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears) Will Stuart (Bath Rugby) Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby) Jack Walker (Harlequins) Backs (13) Henry Arundell (London Irish) Danny Care (Harlequins) Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby) Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish) Will Joseph (London Irish) Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby) Joe Marchant (Harlequins) Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby) Cadan Murley (Harlequins) Harry Randall (Bristol Bears) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs) Marcus Smith (Harlequins) Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)