EXETER Chiefs duo Ethan Roots and Henry Slade have been named in an unchanged England side to face Wales at Twickenham on Saturday in the Six Nations Championship (4.45pm).
Head coach Steve Borthwick has stuck with the same XV that started the unconvincing 27-24 victory over Italy in Rome last weekend.
He has made one change to the replacements’ bench, with vice-captain Ellis Genge included having recovered from a foot injury, but it does again include Chiefs winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.
Wales will be captained by Exeter skipper and second row forward Dafydd Jenkins.
“It was both pleasing and important to have started our Six Nations campaign in Rome with a victory,” said Borthwick.
“It was good to have done so in front of so many travelling England supporters.
“However, we know there are areas of our game to improve as we prepare for this Saturday’s game against a spirited Wales team.
“With a new player group and a number of new caps, we have tried to develop our game on both sides of the ball. Such changes take time, and I was pleased how quickly the players settled and adapted last weekend against Italy.
“We’re delighted to be back playing in front of a sold-out Twickenham Stadium this Saturday. The visit of the Wales team is always a fixture that creates a special atmosphere.
“I have no doubt that this group of players are relishing the challenge before them and are looking forward to creating a very special experience for our supporters.”
England: Steward; Freeman, Slade, Dingwall, Daly; Ford, Mitchell; Marler, George (capt), Stuart, Itoje, Chessum, Roots, Underhill, Earl. Replacements: Dan, Genge, Cole, Coles, Cunningham-South, Care, F Smith, Feyi-Waboso