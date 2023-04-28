SALTASH have named their side to face Perranporth in the Cornwall Clubs Cup final at Wadebridge RFC tomorrow (3pm).
The Ashes will be looking to collect their third piece of silverware in a week, following on from their triumphs in the midweek RNEC Cup and Pedrick Cup finals.
Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Nick Blake, Jack Pritchard, Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Ryan Simmons, Lewis Woolaway, Devon Bennett-Murray, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ben Simmons, Axel Nicks, Steve Hillman, Matt Coker, James Sutton, Ryan Wilson. Travelling reserves: Aidan Marshall, Colm Rich, Ben Lawley.
